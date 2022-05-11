Noa Vahle (22) has been working as an editor for a year and a half at Today Inside , the football talk show of Wilfred Genee, René van der Gijp and Johan Derksen. In addition, the Media & Culture student is working this season as a reporter about the European duels in the Europa and Conference League at Veronica. Where Hélène Hendriks does the presentation in the studio, Noa Vahle takes care of the interviews on the field before and after the matches. It’s what she aspired to. “My dream is to go to the big football stadiums to do interviews and stand along the line,” she said a year ago in an interview in LINDA, her mother’s magazine.

After Feyenoord’s semifinal against Olympique Marseille, she received rave reviews, including from Luuk Ikink. The presenter tweeted after the away game: ,,Noa Vahle is just doing this well. Try it at the beginning of your career. Exciting! But she won’t give up, pretty! And that she’s 22 can also be a plus. All those players are in their early twenties. If you can play football at that age, you can also report on it.” Vahle can look forward to her peak in her career: the final of Feyenoord in Tirana.

Whether she left her job as an editor at Today Inside can continue is the question. After the so-called ‘candle riot’, that program suddenly came to an end almost two weeks ago. Behind the scenes, discussions are still going on about a possible restart of the program, but whether that will take place and in what form will become clear in the near future.