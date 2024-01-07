Ajax concluded a training camp in Spain with a practice victory over Hannover 96 (2-1). Brian Brobbey scored the opening goal in Cádiz's Estadio Municipal Antonio Barbadillo. Steven Bergwijn doubled the score. Muhammed Damar took advantage of a mistake by Devyne Rensch in the final phase of the first half.
Johan Inan
Latest update:
15:08
