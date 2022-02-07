Marc Overmars, director of football Ajax of the Netherlands, will leave the club “with immediate effect” because of “a series of inappropriate messages sent several partners for an extended period of time,” the club announced in a statement published on Sunday night on its official website.

Overmars, out of Ajax

Ajax, one of the great schools of international football.

“I am ashamed. Last week I was faced with reports about my behavior and how it had affected others. Unfortunately, I did not realize the line I was crossing, but that has become clear to me in recent days. I felt enormous pressure. I apologize”, explained Overmars in statements collected on the website of the Dutch team.

He added that for someone in his position “this behavior is unacceptable. Now I see it too. But it’s too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax. It also has an impact on my private situation. That’s why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone,” he added.

Since the summer of 2012, the former Barcelona player and Arsenal has been the director of football at Ajax.

“This is a dramatic situation for everyone involved in some way. It’s devastating for women who have had to suffer this behavior. When we learned of this, we acted immediately, carefully deliberating and weighing what was best to do, all in consultation with CEO Edwin van der Sar and with the assistance of an external expert,” said Leen Meijaard, President of the Supervisory Board, in the Ajax statement.

“Marc is probably the best director of football Ajax has ever had. We upgraded and extended his contract for a reason. But unfortunately, has crossed the line, so continuing as a director was not an option, as he himself acknowledged,” Meijaard added.

“The situation seems terrible for everyone and I agree with Leen Meijaard’s words. In my role, I also feel responsible for helping my colleagues. A safe sporting and working environment is very important. Marc and I have been playing together since the early 1990s, first at Ajax and then with the national team, and we have been partners in the Ajax board for almost ten years. This has now come to a very abrupt end. This news will also come as a shock to all the who care about Ajax,” said Edwin Van der Sar, general director of the entity.

