When the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund bought Newcastle United, the transformation of the club began in several spheres. After incorporating Eddie Howe as coach and signing five more players during the January market, the magpies will soon present their new sports director.

Dan Ashworth left his post in Brighton sporting management on Friday and it is expected, according to several English media, that he will take the reins of Newcastle United in this new stage of the club from the northeast of England. Ashworth began earning credit as a manager with West Bromwich Albion before working for the English FA. His work was key for England to seek and find a new identity, a new way of playing. Manager Gareth Southgate praised his work when Ashworth left the FA to work for Brighton after six years.

He landed at the AMEX Stadium as Brighton & Hove Albion flirted with relegation to the Championship, but Ashworth saw Graham Potter take the bench and the transformation from a second-tier side to a regular in the upper-middle of the table. He is an expert in finding young pearls cheaply, and then molding them. This is the case of Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder or Alexis Mac Allister.