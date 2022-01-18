The Chinese brand Aiways, distributed in Italy by the Koelliker group together with several other brands such as Mitsubishi, Ssangyong, Karma, Seres, Maxus and Weltmeister, has launched a new investment and financing plan that will help it provide a better European offer. The cycle, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, was joined by a series of fresh executive appointments.

The changes should accelerate Aiways’ development globally and will primarily focus on entering new markets, “on products and sustainable mobility, optimizing the customer experience and implementing the digital capabilities of the brand“, According to a statement from the company. During this year, in all markets, the Aiways U5 SUV will be joined by the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé. Both models are exclusively electric. In Europe, Aiways plans to launch a new electric vehicle model per year.

Moving on to the aforementioned reorganization of the Board of Directors, it is particularly important the appointment of Chen Xuanlin (William Chen) as the new President of Aiways. Long-time shareholder, Chen has played a fundamental role in the growth of the company nationally and internationally, providing strategic and financial support since 2017, the year of its foundation. Zhang Yang (Charlie Zhang), former Vice President of NIO, joined the Aiways board along with Chen. Alexander Klose, Vice President Overseas Operations based in Shanghai and Munich, will remain at the helm of the brand’s growth strategy in Europe and in the new markets that will open in 2022. Samuel Fu, founder of Aiways, will continue to fill the role of President from Shanghai.