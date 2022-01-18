Bobsleigher Ivo de Bruin can still participate in the Olympic Games in Beijing with the four-seater. Sports umbrella organization NOC*NSF has approved the nomination of the Bob and Slee Bond Nederland (BSBN).











De Bruin and his three inhibitors met the international requirements in the four-man bob, but not the stricter limits of the sports umbrella. Nevertheless, technical director Maurits Hendriks believes that the pilot from North Holland has earned participation in the Olympic tournament, because De Bruin has not been able to prepare optimally in the past two years due to the corona restrictions.

“After extensive arguments from the Bob and Sleebond, we have decided to send the four-man bob to Beijing 2022,” said Hendriks. ,,It is clear that this team has had enormous limitations in the training and competition program in the past two years. Covid has bothered them so much on the personnel and technical level that they have hardly been able to show themselves in ideal conditions. We see the potential of these athletes and, given the exceptional situation of the past two winters, we want to give them the opportunity to sled in Beijing. I’m glad I could call Ivo with the good news, they did everything they could.”

De Bruin was of course delighted. “It doesn’t get much nicer than this. This is a nice reward for all the hard work of the boys. Even though it was bad with corona, we always persevered and fought with our heads up for what we were worth. We also just let the team know and I can tell you: that was a big vale of joy. Everything just came out of that.”

Chairman Wim Noorman of the BSBN was just as happy. “Sunday afternoon, disappointment prevailed in Sankt Moritz. At that time, the door to China seemed closed, but our technical director Vincent Kortbeek and I did not immediately give in and we climbed into the pen together. That suits the sport and the team: don’t give up.”

The four-man bob will be in action at the Games in Beijing on February 19 and 20.