Mhessian free voters have supported the federal party leader Hubert Aiwanger, who is under pressure because of the leaflet affair, with slogans of perseverance and a lot of encouragement. On Saturday, Aiwanger was a guest at an event organized by his party for the Hessian state elections on October 8th at a bioenergy farm near Wetter in central Hesse in the Marburg-Biedenkopf district. Aiwanger himself did not comment directly on the allegations that had been circulating against him for over a week, but merely thanked the visitors for their numerous appearances. “It also strengthens my back in difficult times,” said Aiwanger.

The Hessian Free Voter Head of State Engin Eroglu had previously stated that even if the allegations against the Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister were “all bad”, there was “no proof” of it. Aiwanger “assured credibly” that he did not write the leaflet and was “not the catalyst for this campaign,” Eroglu said. “And so from my point of view he is innocent to this day.” The Free Voters made it clear in their election program that they “want to dare more democracy”. He trusts people to be free to decide whether there is anything to the allegations against Aiwanger or not.

No Responses to Leaflet Affair

Aiwanger had denied having written an anti-Semitic leaflet when he was at school in the 1980s. However, he admitted that “one or a few copies” were found in his school bag. Aiwanger’s older brother claimed to have written the pamphlet. Aiwanger apologized publicly on Thursday, but spoke of a campaign against him. The criticism didn’t stop thereafter.

Aiwanger received a lot of applause for his speech in central Hesse, which was framed by brass band music. A man held up a sign that read, “Hold on, Hubsi.” After the free voters entered the Hessian state parliament, they would also have to be represented in the Bundestag from 2025, said the Bavarian Vice Prime Minister and Economics Minister. Strong free voters in the center also ensured that there was no need for radical parties. The party is conservative in its heart, pro-European and at the same time stands for topics such as performance, home, tradition, family and voluntary work. However, Aiwanger did not want to answer questions about the leaflet affair. “There’s just something being shot out of it again,” he said after his performance.







The Hessian Free Voters want to score points in the state elections with educational policy issues and at the same time campaign for regional food production and affordable climate policy, as Eroglu said. The aim is to make the educators state employees and upgrade the profession. “That’s why we want to get into the state government, to say quite clearly to Berlin that climate policy must be done, no question at all, but we have to take people with us.” The Building Energy Act unsettled people and did climate policy a “disservice”. Eroglu was also confident that the Free Voters can clear the five percent hurdle – after three percent in the previous state election in 2018.