AAt first glance, the truck looks like a modern 40-ton truck. You only notice the difference when the vehicle starts to move – almost silently, without the typical rumble of a diesel engine. Because the Volvo is electrically driven.

What is almost routine for passenger cars is still the absolute exception in heavy traffic. The system is now being tested by the manufacturer and mail order company for workwear, Engelbert Strauss, for its suitability for everyday use: For ten days, the truck has been rolling from the Strauss locations in Biebergemünd and Schluechtern with around 600 packages per load to Schaafheim in southern Hesse to the logistics center of the parcel service GLS, which delivers the goods from the Main-Kinzig district then brings to customers.

Ten days isn’t enough for a reliable assessment, but the first experiences are encouraging for forwarder Albert Schuck: “We were concerned about the range and have a diesel truck in reserve. We didn’t need it,” he says, whose company operates the Volvo truck as a transporter for GLS.

The vehicle also arrives at its driver

The truck, which is designed for a range of 300 kilometers, travels 400 to 500 kilometers. But the driver’s mandatory break from driving is enough to charge the batteries for the rest of the journey. According to Schuck, the vehicle is also well received by the driver: “Extremely chilled after the ride – if the air conditioning is louder than the engine, then that relaxes you.”







Engelbert Strauss manager Matthias Fischer confirms that e-mobility in heavy goods traffic is still in its infancy. GLS had long been urged to start testing with the electric truck, and then a year ago there were “first rays of hope”. The reward for perseverance: “We are now the first to tackle this with Volvo.” The choice of the Swedish manufacturer was made primarily because of the suitable superstructure of the model. So-called swap bodies can be used with them, i.e. containers that stand on their own two feet and under which the truck drives in order to place them on the loading area.

GLS project manager Sophia Bläsius says that experience has already been gained with smaller vehicles, and 600 such delivery vans are now in operation. That corresponds to a tenth of the fleet of the parcel service.

But a truck like the Volvo FM model has different infrastructure requirements than small vans. The charging stations, for example: The batteries can store up to 540 kilowatt hours, six powerful blocks that are mounted on the left and right of the vehicle where you would find the tank of a diesel, among other things. For comparison: The storage capacity of an electric car from Tesla is just over 60 kilowatt hours. In order to provide charging stations for an entire fleet of trucks under these conditions, a lot still has to be done and a lot of money has to be spent.

666 hp in three electric motors

Speaking of money: Volvo remains vague about the exact price of the electrically powered FM. It costs about three times as much as a conventional truck, but not every customer pays the same price. As a result, you should have to transfer around 450,000 to 500,000 euros to the manufacturer for the electric version of the FM. There is a power pack for this: the three electric motors put 666 horsepower on the road.







Despite the higher costs, Schuck is reasonably optimistic that more environmentally friendly drives will also be able to establish themselves on the market in freight transport. He cites his experience with synthetic HVO fuels made from old vegetable fats. That also costs more than conventional diesel, about 20 percent, says the freight forwarder, “but there are enough customers who pay for it.”