Marcus Gable

Hubert Aiwanger has been heavily criticized for the leaflet affair. At a beer tent appearance, however, nothing is to be noticed.

Aschau – Two important public appointments awaited Hubert Aiwanger on Thursday. First of all, the personal statement on the leaflet affair, which has been overdue for days and which has been published since the first article in the Süddeutsche Zeitung not only moves state politics. The head of the Free Voters (FW) in Bavaria was meek, while he largely read his statement from a piece of paper. At the same time, he also used this appearance to hit back strongly. After all, he had “the impression that I should be finished off politically and personally”. With that the duty was fulfilled.

The freestyle followed in the Chiemgau in the evening. Aiwanger was invited as a guest speaker at the traditional beer tapping in the marquee on the Aschauer Markt. A home game, so to speak, because it’s in the blood of the Lower Bavarians to take their audience with them – with easily catchy slogans that would do any regulars’ table credit.

There was no sign of the leaflet affair: Free Voter boss Hubert Aiwanger was aggressive as usual in the beer tent in Aschau. © IMAGO / Smith



Aiwanger in Aschau: “The only politician who opens his mouth”

The anti-Semitic flyer from school, for whose existence brother Helmut took responsibility, was never an issue, as was the case, among other things t-online and the star to report. Instead of critical questions like in the past few days, Aiwanger was given a lot of applause.

Party friend Sepp Lausch, who announced the FW boss as “the only politician who opens his mouth, who still has a backbone, who can’t be bent,” provided the template for this. At the same time, the candidate for the state parliament – then with a view to the unspoken paper from the satchel: “Attacks on Aiwanger are also attacks on ordinary people who open their mouths.”

In this mood, the Aschauers almost carried the 52-year-old to the lectern with their cheers. From where Aiwanger greeted those present as “dear friends of common sense”. The thanks came in long, even thunderous applause.

Great mood in the beer tent: Free Voters boss Hubert Aiwanger clearly had fun in Aschau. © IMAGO / Smith



Aiwanger in the beer tent: “Farmers are the true Greens”

For about 40 minutes, the Bavarian Economics Minister and Deputy Prime Minister then took on the Berlin traffic light coalition and especially the Greens. To record: “Here in this tent sit the true Greens, the farmers and true conservationists.” A politician in campaign mode. In addition to agriculture, the focus was on local issues, the German economy and crafts, How t-online refer to is.

Loud star eulogies about the internal combustion engine and firewood were the order of the day. Aiwanger also campaigned for family, home and tradition. Nothing new out of his mouth. But for the family man, who has come under fire, it is probably all the more important to once again skillfully bring his topics to the people. The expected applause also caresses the soul.

So his message of spreading “hope for the future instead of fear of the future” was probably not only aimed at the audience, but somehow also at himself personally. Because how his political career will continue, at least in the short term, is now in the hands of CSU boss and Prime Minister Markus Söder.

Aiwanger and the leaflet affair: Söder wants to stick to free voters – but also to his vice?

The man from Nuremberg, who always has his sights set on the Chancellery in Berlin, also wants to govern in Munich with the Free Voters after the state elections on October 8. He emphasizes that at almost every opportunity. But also with Aiwanger? After all, Söder doesn’t know what else could blossom from his deputy’s past.

At least during the week, Aiwanger answered the question as to whether there was anything else incriminating in his school files defensively: “Let’s be surprised what someone is trying to put under my nose.” An answer that suggests that the leaflet affair should not have been a one-off tasteless slip-up.

Pushes a bit: Prime Minister Markus Söder urgently wants answers to 25 questions from the CSU from Hubert Aiwanger. © IMAGO/Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

Söder puts pressure on Aiwanger: “Answer 25 questions promptly – preferably today”

So far, Söder has only been a passenger in the Aiwanger case. He only pressed a list of questions on his deputy’s eye. Otherwise keep your feet still. Still. Because the 56-year-old, who is otherwise a strong leader, knows that this topic shouldn’t simmer and burden the election campaign for much longer.

And so an ultimatum light followed this Friday. “For me it is important that the 25 questions are now answered comprehensively and credibly, and in a timely manner. And promptly means today, during the day,” said Söder on Friday on the sidelines of an appointment in Bechhofen in Central Franconia.

Because the father of the country didn’t seem to have been that convinced of Aiwanger’s appointment the day before. So the first. In which the whole country could share. “The apology yesterday was badly needed. But there are still many unanswered questions,” Söder reminded the busy coalition partner of another obligation. (mg)