Today, the grand final promotions and discounts were launched during the last three days of the “Dubai Summer Surprises 2023” festival in many participating stores in Dubai’s shopping centers and destinations.

Shoppers can take advantage of offers and events with the approaching end of this annual summer event organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, which ends on Sunday.

The offers include major discounts offered by a group of leading brands.

Dubai Summer Surprises is supported by the main sponsor, the MasterCard RAKBANK card, and a number of strategic partners such as Al-Futtaim Group, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group, Mercato, Abdul Wahed Al Rostamani Group and Bluewaters. City Walk, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, Etisalat, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Center Mirdif, City Center Deira), Nakheel Malls, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, The View, and The Beach and The Outlet Village.