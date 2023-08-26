Bayern’s Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) is said to have written an anti-Semitic leaflet as a schoolboy and distributed it in his school, a grammar school in Mallersdorf-Pfaffenberg. This is reported by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and refers to “several people” who report that Aiwanger was “held responsible” as the author of the document. Accordingly, the disciplinary committee of the school dealt with the case at the time – in the school year 1987/1988. It is said that Aiwanger was in the eleventh grade of high school at the time.

Aiwanger speaks of a dirt campaign

The document calls for participation in an alleged federal competition: “Who is the biggest traitor to the fatherland?” Applicants should report “in the Dachau concentration camp for an interview,” it says. The first prize is a “free flight through the chimney in Auschwitz”, and a “lifelong stay in the mass grave (any place)” can be won.

Aiwanger denied the allegations, according to the report. A spokesman told the newspaper that the politician “didn’t produce anything like it”. He will take “legal steps against this smear campaign in the event of publication, including claims for damages”. According to the report, the contents of the leaflet were widely known at the school at the time. Apparently it was a reaction to a student competition on German history.