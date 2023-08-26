Ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Shokin accused Biden of corruption and his dismissal

Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin has accused US President Joe Biden of corruption, stressing that he lost his post because of him. Shokin clarified that his dismissal was paid for and initiated by Washington, informs fox news.

“I don’t want to deal with unproven facts, but my personal firm conviction is that yes, it was exactly that. They were bribed,” said the ex-prosecutor general.

He clarified that the American leader paid a billion dollars for his dismissal, noting that this is nothing but corruption.

Earlier, the Federalist reported that Biden, during his years as vice president, used pseudonyms to hide the facts of corruption in his family.