The singer Aitana has been one of the undisputed protagonists of the gossip press in the first weeks of the new year due to the headlines and information it has featured. Although in the last few hours she has announced the release of a new song, leaving her professional career aside, Aitana has been attributed with a hectic love life that has exploded on social networks. The artist has had enough of remaining in the media spotlight, sparking speculation, and has decided to speak out in front of her followers to clarify the issues surrounding her.

This Wednesday, the magazine ‘Semana’ exclusively published the alleged images that showed the reconciliation between Aitana and her ex-boyfriendMiguel Bernardeau. Both would have shared time together in the same house and then were supposedly captured leaving it together in a car, since the photographs only captured a face wearing sunglasses. But the recent premiere of the singer’s new song, and especially its title, ‘Second Attempt’, have unleashed rumors that the reconciliation is true.

Faced with the claims of the media, which have been the straw that broke the camel’s back, Aitana has decided to no longer remain indifferent and has responded to everything on her social networks first with a message and later with a statement. «Hey, it’s okay now. Seriously, you’re getting really crazy,” he commented in a news item that pointed to a possible marketing plan that the launch of the new song has occurred at this time where he is once again linked to Bernardeau.

But the thing was not just a comment. The singer has burst into a longer writing in which she lists one by one the answers that the press has been demanding of her and has even made a request. «Without being a person who never goes out to deny any type of news, because as I always say I would have to be in front of the computer 24/7, I would like to clarify that my launch is planned from October 2024 and has nothing to do with what is being speculated,” he began to say.









In the next point, the singer has asked the reporters and paparazzi who photograph her near her home not to continue being present there and has expressed disbelief at the information that the press has published about her. «I have said it many times. Don’t record my house. It’s scary and insecure that people can know where I live,” begged someone who also asked himself, “How is it possible that in the 17 days of this year I’ve already had three boyfriends?” The three boyfriends she would refer to are the rumors that have been published in the media about her possible reconciliation with the actor, her supposed ‘affair’ with Jude Bellingham and its relationship with Carlos Alcaraz that I mentioned Kiko Matamoros in the last hours on his ‘TEN’ program. A few days ago, Aitana informed the press that they were asking her about the latest speculations that she was going to answer whenever she wanted, and it seems that it was now that she took the step in public.