Aitana Bonmatí, chosen this Thursday as the best player of the year by UEFA, warned during her speech to thank the award that “neither abuses of power in labor relations nor lack of respect” should be allowed, in reference to everything that happened after Spain’s triumph in the Women’s World Cup due to the behavior of Luis Rubiales, President of the Spanish Football Federation provisionally suspended by Fifa.

“As a society we should not allow abuse of power in an employment relationship or disrespect, so from my colleague Jenni Hermoso to all those who suffer the same, we are with you and we are working so that society improves”, exposed the Barcelona player.

He recognized that, despite the recent success of his team, “these are not being very good times” in Spanish football. “We have just won a World Cup but not much is being said about it because things are happening that I would not like to let go of,” the midfielder continued.

He also referred to his latest successes at his club and with the Spanish team. “It is a season that I will never forget and I want to share it with all my teammates because without them I would not be here. I am lucky to play with wonderful people who make me better every day,” he added.

She defined herself as “a very ambitious and very maverick person and player” who always wants more. “It’s something that defines me very well and has made me get here.”

“I am lucky to play in a spectacular club that allows me to play with the best in the world and they make me better every day and therefore I am privileged,” concluded Bonmatí.

The 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder was awarded last season’s UEFA best player award, after winning the world title with Spain on the 20th in Sydney, as well as her team’s treble with the Liga de Champions, the Spanish league and the Super Cup.

The Catalan soccer player takes over from her club and national team partner Alexia Putellas, winner of the last two years, after becoming a finalist to win the award, along with the Spanish Olga Carmona (Real Madrid) and the Australian from Chelsea Sam Kerr (Chelsea).

