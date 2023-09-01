Arakhmia announced a major reform to transfer the budget of Ukraine to a military footing

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, David Arakhamia, said that a “great reform” would be carried out in the country. His words lead RIA News.

“I think that in the next budget we will completely switch to a military footing, and we can say that every hryvnia will go to security and defense issues. This will be a big reform, which is included in the next budget,” Arakhamia announced.