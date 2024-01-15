After another year of true fantasy for the Spanish midfielder, she has been rewarded for so much effort and dedication with The Best 2023 trophy and thus closes the best year of her life with the Golden Ball and The Best FIFA Football Awards award. Here we review her year in terms of awards and statistics:
With the severe injury suffered by her teammate Alexia, the previous best player in the world or at least so awarded, the Barcelona midfielder knew how to take a step forward and took the reins of the team and the national team to lead both teams to great titles. even to make history with respect to the Spanish team. Aitana demonstrated throughout the entire season that he has the quality, talent and leadership necessary to take the honors of any team and shine with his own light, being even more of a protagonist in a team full of stars.
The heir to the throne of Spanish football has already been crowned the best footballer in the world at the legendary Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris and now with this award she also follows in Alexia's footsteps from the last two years.
Since his debut in June 2016 with the Barcelona first team, Aitana has won 14 titles with the Blaugranas, including a treble.
In the 2022/23 season, Aitana has been the great protagonist of women's football on the playing fields. With her club she has won the Spanish Super Cup, the F League and the Champions League. In addition, in August she was proclaimed world champion with the Spanish team at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The player, in addition to the aforementioned Ballon d'Or, has been awarded MVP of the Women's Champions League, Ballon d'Or of the World Cup, and Best UEFA Player, among others.
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
F League
|
23
|
10
|
Queen's Cup
|
3
|
2
|
Champions League
|
eleven
|
5
|
Total
|
38
|
17
So far this season, Aitana has wasted no time and has already generated 11 goals in the 13 games his team has played.
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Total
|
13
|
6
|
5
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023
|
7
|
3
|
Name
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Aitana Bonmatí
|
58
|
36
