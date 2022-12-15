The actor Michael Bernadeau, known for starring in the series “Elite”, and the singer Aitana decided to end their romance after four years. The news has surprised his followers, because less than two weeks ago the series “La última” premiered, in which both acted together.

They broke up and no longer live together.

According to the Spanish magazine Lecturas, Miguel Bernardeau (26) and Aitana Ocaña (23) they ended their romance in an untimely manner.

After this decision, the Netflix actor would have decided to leave the apartment that the singer bought in Dehesa de la Villa, in Madrid, where they both lived since 2021.

“The 1899 actor no longer has keys and has been seen ringing the bell to collect some belongings,” explains the publication, which also reports that the artist has now returned to his parents’ house, located a few meters from the place they shared.

Aitana and Miguel Bernardeau. Photo: diffusion

Possible reasons for the breakup

Despite the fact that both recently appeared at public events, rumors spread in various Spanish media of a possible estrangement between the two due to the intense weeks of recording that they had had as part of the Disney+ series “La última”.

On that occasion, there was speculation about a possible anger of Miguel Bernardeau with his girlfriend for his little involvement in the role he had, which has also meant his debut in series. In the meantime, she would have been more focused on her musicso he would not have shown the same interest in the project that they had together.