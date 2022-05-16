Know the clinical complexity of the patient with ALS to face the professional challenges posed by individual psychological care, family and multidisciplinary team work. This is the theme of the training course ‘Psychological management of the person with ALS: theoretical foundations and good clinical practices at the time of diagnosis and during the course of the disease’.

Aisla has always supported the importance of listening, accompaniment and support to the people with whom it comes into contact through structured ‘paths’ in every possible area of ​​life: at home, in hospital, in association. With this shared goal it was born in 2012 a working group of psychologists within Aisla. To date, the group now has about 60 professionals who structurally meet twice a year to confront, train, discuss and reflect on the methods of approaching the different stages of the disease and in the different care contexts.

With free participation, upon registration, there are 50 Ecm credits. The methodology is based on an interactive approach aimed at increasing knowledge and skills allowing to implement the sense of efficacy during the therapeutic paths. The course will be divided into lectures and practical-clinical intervisions that will allow you to acquire theoretical knowledge and methodology according to the epistemic bases provided during the modules.

We will address it study of bibliographic sources: for the theoretical lessons a reflection will be requested on the basis of the reference bibliography and the indications provided through the material presented during the course. To this is added the clinical supervision: each module includes clinical supervision relating to the specific topic presented during the modules.

The program consists of 4 didactic modules divided into thematic units of specific relevance in the context of the SLA. In each module will be presented work sheets useful for professional practice and in order to monitor the outcome of learning.

The Gip-SLA is coordinated by Dr. Maria Lavezzi who took the baton of Dr. Gabriella Rossi (2018-2020) and the founder Paola Cerutti who in 2012 set up the study group on the impulse of the then general secretary Gabriella Manera. In addition to being a permanent and free working group open to all professionals who wish to specialize in the ALS field, one of the most interesting results is the “good practice notebook”Which collects the recommendations on psychological intervention for the ALS patient and his family.