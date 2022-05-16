All children love i Tigrotto books, because the kitten, which is actually called Tigger, really combines all the colors in his house where he lives with the family that loves him so much. So much to share his adventures with all Italian children, in a series of books that have become very popular.

Unfortunately, Tigger recently died at the age of 15, but he bequeathed his long series of books that you can buy on Amazon. His stage name was Tigrotto, since his human mom, Sandra Bortot, who with his family had adopted him in a cattery in the province of Belluno, had decided to write books. The illustrator was the one who drew the sweet cat Cristina Pocchiesa Cnò.

It all began in 2008 with the first book and then 4 other publications every two years, up to a long break that ended at the end of 2020 with the last book of the saga, entitled “Can I too?“. Today to remember that cat, whose adventures have been read in many Italian homes, schools, libraries, we offer you all the books by Tigrotto, who loved to follow his human mother in the presentations of his children’s books. Tigrotto will be happy on the rainbow bridge to know that he is still very popular down here.

Tigrotto Oscar and little Sendy. Illustrated edition

In this book Tigrotto lives many adventures with his friend Oscar and with the owner Nico, on the occasion of truly special beach holidays. The brindle red-haired kitty is intrigued after encountering a street creature. Tigrotto will accompany the children by the hand to discover how important it is respect all animals It’s the nature.

Tiger what are you up to? Illustrated edition

Another book by Sandra Bortot illustrated by Cristina Pocchiesa Cnò which leads us to discover the adventures of the red-haired brindle cat, once again struggling with an adventure with his owner Nico. This time he is not at the sea, but in the mountains, where he discovers streams and woods, but also some small unexpected events.

Play and color Tigrotto’s world. Winter

Discover the seasons with Tigrotto it’s more fun. In this picture book, winter has arrived and the sweet orange brindle cat doesn’t want to leave the house, because he wants to stay warm in front of the stove. Then one day something happens: it snows and Penguin knocks on the door. He absolutely cannot stay at home.

The book can be read, colored, cut out. The capital letters with which the book is written can also help in the first readings of children. There are many activities proposed for the little ones of the house.

Spring. Play and color Tigrotto’s world. Illustrated edition

After the winter, why not also explore spring with the book “Play and color Tigrotto’s world“, In illustrated edition? A book recommended for ages 4 and up to color, cut out, draw, write and do many other activities conceived by the author Sandra Bortot and designed by the illustrator Cristina Pocchiesa Cnò.

Tiger cub. My co-co meow. Illustrated edition

The illustrated book “Tiger cub. My co-co meow”By Sandra Bortot with illustrations by Cristina Pocchiesa Cnò allows children from 4 years onwards to play with the cat, also ideal for those with reading difficulties. The story leads us to discover a new adventure of the lively cat who loves to jump, climb, play, roll… And of course, messing around, at home and on the go. But it’s not always his fault: can you help him understand what’s going on page after page?

Oh-oh! Tiger cub. Illustrated edition

The book “Oh-Oh! Tiger cub “ is an ideal children’s text with beautiful illustrations that tells us how the red cat got into trouble while playing football with his best friends. Like the other books, this one is also written in capital letters, designed for children who are in their first reading or who have problems with dyslexia.

The story is perfect for the children aged 3 and over and speaks of friendship, diversity, uniqueness, thanks to the many characters who populate this really funny adventure with a caterpillar that swallows everything, even the words of the book. A book to read, play, admire and sing.

Summer. Play and color Tigrotto’s world. Illustrated edition

Another season to live with Tiger cub. This time we talk about summer, as we understand from the cover of the book that shows the most loved red cat in the world of children’s books intent on eating a nice ice cream on a beach among starfish and shells. The recommended age for this book, also written by Sandra Bortot and illustrated by Cristina Pocchiesa Cnò, is from 4 years upwards.

Can I too? Color edition

The last book in which we see the protagonist Tigger, aka Tigrotto, is the public adventure in September 2020 by Sandra Bortot and Cristina Pocchiesa Cnò entitled “Tigrotto, can I too?”. A book suitable for children aged 4 and up that for the last time tells us the incredible stories of the red striped kitten loved by children.

In addition to the Tigrotto bookshere are others books for children that you can conveniently buy on Amazon.