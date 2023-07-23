WIf Germany can do anything, it’s infrastructure. At Frankfurt Airport, you can now reliably have your luggage delivered just one hour after landing, sometimes even after 58 minutes it is on the conveyor belt. Due to order peaks, as it says there on the screens, combined with the request to apologize for the delay. Why ask for an apology? If problems can’t be solved, they can’t be solved, and a Fraport board member can’t do anything about that.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The public sector can learn how to organize a project smoothly. The passenger car toll runs so smoothly that citizens do not even notice the collection and billing. The former Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer’s masterpiece cost a reasonable 243 million euros, which taxpayers are happy to raise, after all the money comes back in, somehow. So when in doubt, by raising the top tax rate, which is overdue anyway, the rich can finally do something for the common good. As soon as the 243 million was official, CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt spoke of a “heavy slap”, and we already thought: Spezl against Spezl, respect. But Dobrindt Alexander didn’t mean Scheuer Andi at all, but rather Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck with his heating law, which ran up against the wall of the constitution. It would have been a really quick read.

You can never do it right. In Konstanz, activists have glued themselves to the streets, in view of the increasing mobility intended for a faster expansion of the traffic routes. For understandable reasons, the poor climate stickers have to constantly put morality above the law, so it’s good that the Red Cross exists. That quickly set up a heat protection tent over the glued ones. Perhaps Nivea could contribute sunscreen and Hassia a crate of mineral water, one helps where one can.

In the meantime, everything is going in the interests of the traffic turnaround anyway. The new cycle path has been released on the Rhine between Rüdesheim and Lorchhausen. 11.3 kilometers long. The responsible authority, Hessen Mobil, spent just 17 years building it, investing a mere 137.5 million euros. That could be praised as a model of efficient use of funds, but no, petty-minded people calculate that that’s 12,000 euros. per metre. If the money is there. What else should it be spent on? For police officers in outdoor pools, for teachers, nurses or soldiers?