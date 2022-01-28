Air transport Finnair in trouble due to sick leave, the commercial director apologizes to regular customers: “I am sorry for the inconvenience you have suffered”

The company had already canceled flights proactively due to sick leave.

Carrier Finnair’s customer service has run into difficulties, as the self-contained variant of the coronavirus has significantly increased sick leave.

That is why Finnair is now approaching its frequent customers by e-mail and apologizing for the congestion of customer service channels in recent months.

According to the message, Finnair’s customer service contacts have doubled in the last two months due to the constant change in the pandemic situation and travel restrictions.

Before the pandemic, about 12 per cent of customers typically contacted Finnair’s customer service at some point during their journey, now the share has been about 50 per cent. The most common reason for contacts is to change reservations.

“You may have had to queue for a long time to get in touch with our customer service representatives, and our online My Booking service has not worked as it should for technical reasons. I am sorry for this and any inconvenience and inconvenience you may have suffered, ”says Finnair’s Commercial Director Ole Orvér regrets in the message.

To unload congested customer service Finnair says it has recruited about 50 new customer service staff in January with its partners.

The number of developers working on online service channels has also tripled so that bookings can be changed more smoothly online.

In addition, Finnair has set up a fast band in its telephone and chat services for those whose flight is within the next three days, so that the most urgent issues can be prioritized.

Finnair said as early as a couple of weeks ago, he was proactively cutting off about one-fifth of his February traffic program to prepare for sick leave caused by omicron and the flu season.

Flights are canceled especially on routes where Finnair has several daily flights, such as Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris and Rome. This allows customers to be offered a replacement flight, usually on the same day.

If a new flight is not suitable or there are no alternative flights, the customer can apply for a refund. According to Finnair, the average processing time for repayments is currently 14–21 days.