Andrea Stella wasn’t wrong when he left Monza: he predicted a competitive McLaren in Singapore and the Woking team principal took it to heart, because Lando Norris finished the Marina Bay race second, 812 thousandths behind the winner, Carlos Sainz with Ferrari SF-23.

Taking advantage of the difficult weekend of Red Bull which literally went into crisis on the street circuit of South-East Asia, McLaren achieved a result that consolidates the growth of a team that had started the championship in the worst way, given that after two GPs it was last in the Constructors’ championship. From Austria, with the introduction of the first package of important innovations, the season took a decidedly different turn, allowing Lando Norris to achieve three places of honor (at Silverstone, Budapest and Singapore) in the race and Oscar Piastri in the Spa-Francorchamps sprint.

McLaren MCL60, detail of the side with the Grand Canyon curving Photo by: Jon Noble

The MCL60 has not only changed in its graphics with liveries reminiscent of its 60 years, because Peter Prodromou, current technical director, has given great concreteness to the development of the papaya car. Obviously the Englishman, of Greek-Cypriot origin, is a “disciple” of Adrian Newey, so he is influenced by the aerodynamic influences of Milton Keynes, but it is interesting to observe how the extremization of certain concepts, especially in the design of the bellies, have gone more in the direction of Aston Martin than Red Bull RB19.

It is an aspect that should not be ignored, especially since the “green girl” seems to have entered a sort of “black hole” given that Fernando Alonso’s performance has collapsed (Lance Stroll has never been particularly useful to the cause of the Silverstone team ) after a particularly competitive and brilliant start to the season.

Aston Martin AMR23: here is the side with the excavation and the Grand Canyon Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

If Red Bull had already introduced the bellies with the slide towards the bottom last year, the AMR21 has added an interesting variable in the upper part of the side, digging a sort of Grand Canyon, combining the deep excavation with a very eye-catching external wall , useful for keeping harmful turbulence generated by the front wheel away from the surface.

AlphaTauri AT04, detail of the side with the hump and the Grand Canyon Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge Alpine A523, detail of the Aston Martin style sides Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin, therefore, opened a line of research which then found the consensus of Alpine, McLaren and AlphaTauri, albeit with decidedly different interpretations. The MCL60 is characterized by the external roadbed that curves inwards and almost closes at the bottom with a sinuous shape that certainly does not go unnoticed.

McLaren MCL60: comparison of some new features seen in Singapore Photo by: Uncredited

This evolution has led to a revision of the cooling system of the Mercedes power unit: there are no longer hot air vents in the upper part of the belly, because the openings have been moved to the root of the bonnet in the vertical wall that closes the side: in Singapore we saw six gills on each side, but the tune will change in Suzuka over the weekend, because the Japanese track has a decidedly higher average speed and requires a low-medium load configuration, so efficiency, which is of little importance at Marina Bay , will become a probative element in the next appointment.

McLaren MCL60: on the left the new radiator vents and on the right the larger ones Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull fashion, however, has been followed by raising the tray that forms the lower part of the radiator mouth: in the front view, in fact, it is easy to observe how the resistance to advancement of the MCL60 has been reduced, while still ensuring the engine the necessary fresh air flow. This modification also allowed us to increase the excavation in the undercut, increasing the flow that is brought to the bottom. It is inevitable, therefore, that the pavement is also completely new at the trailing edge. The Venturi channels have also been redesigned and have been configured to be in tune with the newly designed diffuser.

Detail of the rear wing of the McLaren MCL60 with minor drag in the movable flap support Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has also introduced the high load rear wing with the flap which is no longer connected to the side bulkhead, but is connected to the main profile with a metal support which reduces drag.

At the front, the side bulkhead has been revised, less extreme compared to the previous design and with the curvilinear flap outside the endplate moved higher up. Lando Norris benefited from the advanced car in Singapore, while the Australian will have it at his disposal this weekend in Suzuka. Oscar, in advance, had only received the evolution of the rear wing.

The MCL60 worked well straight away and could prove to be a pleasant surprise in Japan too on a track that should enhance the new aerodynamic characteristics…