Air strike on kyiv, Ukrainian capital, leaves three people dead

Three people were killed, including two children, Thursday morning (Ukrainian time) in an airstrike on the Ukrainian capital.the kyiv military administration reported.

“Three people were killed and four were wounded in the Desnianski district,” the kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram.

“Among the three dead in the Desnianski district were two children”he added.

(Keep reading: The odyssey of Ukrainian mothers who travel to Russia to recover their stolen children.)

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said: “According to preliminary reports from rescuers, three dead, two of them children, and four wounded were found in the Desnianski district.”

(Keep reading: Russia claims at least five dead in Ukrainian bombing in Lugansk.)

The attacks followed a barrage of Russian missiles fired at kyiv this week.

A rare daytime attack on the Ukrainian capital was carried out on Monday, causing panic among residents, followed by another attack at night.

More news

– Moscow suffered a drone attack that caused damage to several buildings, according to its mayor

– The city where Ukrainian teenagers laugh at the war so as not to cry

– Trade continues to enter Russia despite sanctions; has oriental intermediaries

AFP