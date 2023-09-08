The German basketball team is in the World Cup semifinals against the so dominant USA. It is the greatest possible opponent. In order to have a chance, you need a precise plan. This is how he looks like.

Praise from the opposing coach for the German team: “They are a unit, very well coached and have a lot of continuity.” Image: dpa

An Thursday afternoon, the fog made its way through Manila. As if out of nowhere, a white wall rolled over the huge metropolis from the water and swallowed up its numerous high-rise buildings. While the view of the outside was clouded, the German basketball players sharpened theirs again. National coach Gordon Herbert had invited to the video study. It was necessary to adjust the focus from what was to what is to come. It was necessary to prepare for the most important game of the German national basketball team in two decades.

A big game against the greatest possible opponent: The selection of the German Basketball Association (DBB) will play against the United States this Friday (2:40 p.m. CEST) free of charge Magenta sports) in Manila in the semi-finals of the World Cup. She is considered an outsider but definitely not without a chance to win this. But the only team that has won all of its World Cup games so far needs a precise plan.