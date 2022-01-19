There air fryer on Amazon it is an excellent purchase for those who want to cook with a little more lightness, without giving up the crunchiness of dishes that are a pleasure to share with family and friends. They are particularly fashionable and are the household appliance of the moment. What is the best model for your needs?

There frying it is a cooking method that makes every dish good. Unfortunately, however, fried food can be bad for our health, if of course we overdo it: it has a lot of calories, makes you fat, increases cholesterol, puts a strain on the liver, does not allow us to digest easily. But it is good and that is why we are looking for healthier alternatives, without sacrificing taste.

With this appliance you can fry without oil, using only hot air. The operation is based on heat and not on the use of oil and butter. There air fryer works simply. First the air is heated up to the right temperature and then it is quickly circulated in the cooking chamber, to cook each food evenly. The result is crunchy and dry on the outside and soft on the inside. With just a teaspoon of oil, just a little.

Which Air Fryer on Amazon is Best to Buy? Here are five models chosen by users that might be right for us.

Ultrean 4 Liters Air Fryer, Oil Free Electric Air Fryer, 1500W, LCD Digital Screen, Non-Stick Pan Suitable for Frying, Grilling, Roasting, PFOA & BPA Free

Photo source from Amazon

The store Ultrean offers its air fryer on Amazon, capable of cooking food with the simple circulation of air at high speed at 360 degrees, reducing the fat in our dishes by 85% and leaving them deliciously healthy. The fryer is easy to use: a button allows you to set the temperature, from 80 to 200 degrees. Just as you can set the timer, from 0 to 30 minutes, to cook every food to perfection. The LCD display allows you to monitor time and temperature. It is also equipped with an automatic shut-off function: the air fryer is equipped with a basket and a non-stick pan removable and a heat-resistant handle. Easy to clean and holds 4 liters of food, enough for 2-3 people.

Cosori Hot Air Fryer, 5.5L Oil Free Fryer, Air Fryer with 11 Programs, Keep Warm Function, LED Touch Screen, Adjustable Time and Temperature, 100 Recipes in PDF, 1700W, Black

Photo source from Amazon

Instead the store Cosori on Amazon offers its hot air fryer of just over 5 liters, which allows you to fry without oil. A really useful tool in the kitchen that allows you to prepare dishes in a healthy way, reducing fat by 85% and maintaining the same taste of frying. Winner of the 2019 Red Dot award, offers 13 cooking functions, 11 basic and two special (preheating and maintaining heat), for a quick process in the kitchen to always prepare every dish. The basket is square and is suitable for holding dishes for 3-5 people. The LED screen allows you to view time and temperature. The basket is removable non-stick, without PFOA. Easy to clean even in the dishwasher. Contains a pdf and a book with 100 free Italian recipes.

Innsky 5.5 Liters Hot Air Fryer, 8 Preset Functions, Multilingual Cookbook, 1700W Oil Free Fryer with LCD Touch Screen, BPA & PFOA Free

Photo source from Amazon

From Innsky here is the hot air fryer on Amazon, which has 8 preset functions and a comfortable LCD touch screen to always keep everything under control. It does not need oil and has a capacity of 5.5 liters. Prepare each meal by reducing fat by 80% and also avoid the scorching effect. It has a cooking basket that can be pulled out like a drawer by means of a practical handle. The control panel allows you to adjust the temperature up to 200 degrees and the timer can be set up to 60 minutes. It also has acoustic signals for cooking ready and the end of cooking.

Proscenic T21 Air Fryer, 5.5L Air Fryer control with App & Alexa and LED touch screen display, with Timer / Preheat / Programs functions

Photo source from Amazon

From Proscenic on Amazon here is the 5.5 liter capacity air fryer. It has an app with 29 pre-set recipes in Italian, but they can also be customized through the application. It provides three functions: Program, Preset and Keep warm. You can choose all or just some in combination. 360-degree high-temperature hot air allows you to evenly cook each dish, quickly locking in moisture. The app remotely controls the air fryer and can also be connected to Alexa for voice control. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe.

Ninja Foodi AG551EU Max grill and air fryer with digital kitchen probe, 3.8 L, 6 cooking functions, 2460 W, Gray / Silver

Photo source from Amazon

The Ninja store on Amazon, finally, offers Foodi Grill with probe or without probe, an appliance with six cooking functions: Air Fryer, Roast, Baked, Reheat, Dryer, Grill. The smart cook system guarantees, through a digital probe, that you always know when the food is cooked to perfection, with excellent results. The air fryer guarantees up to 75% less fat than the classic frying. The appliance includes a 3.8 liter cooking pot, a 3.8 liter frying and browning basket, a grilling plate, a brush for cleaning the appliance and a recipe book.

If you have never tried to use an air fryer, on Amazon you will also find reviews of users who have purchased it and they can provide you with useful information for the purchase.