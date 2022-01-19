Yesterday Microsoft announced the intention of acquire Activision Blizzard , an operation that will cost the Redmond giant 68.7 billion dollars. A sensational agreement, but one that has created more than a few doubts, with some people claiming that the Antitrust could block the acquisition to avoid creating a monopoly in Microsoft’s favor. But is it really a risky operation? Here’s what analysts and industry experts think.

Because the acquisition will go through

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, says Microsoft is taking advantage of being out of regulators’ crosshairs, as it currently focuses on cases involving Meta (ex-Facebook), Google, Apple and Amazon, which will allow it. to complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard without major problems.

“Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft) saw an opportunity to make a big bet, while other companies are in the regulatory spotlight and regulators couldn’t pursue an asset of this magnitude,” says Ives.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming

Kirk Materne, an analyst at Evercore ISI, says Microsoft may face some bureaucratic difficulties but that the acquisition will eventually close, “although it could be a long process“Indeed, according to what was reported by the Redmond giant, the operation will be completed in fiscal year 2023.

“While this deal will get a lot of attention from lawmakers given its scale, gaming is a very competitive market that spans a range of paradigms, from mobile devices to PCs and consoles,” Materne says, adding that Microsoft has demonstrated in the past. to be able to make deals that can promote an open ecosystem for players, as in the case of the acquisition of Minecraft in 2014.

Even for Gamma Law’s David Hoppe, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard should not pose a problem for Microsoft, given that, as in the case of Bethesda’s, it is about a vertical expansion, where a content distributor (Xbox) buys a content creator.

“The acquisition is another example of” vertical integration “in the video game industry: a console maker acquiring a developer. Of course we are talking about the biggest deal in the history of the gaming industry, but historically the US courts in the past have not. been inclined to apply antitrust principles to vertical transactions, “says Hoppe. Regarding the possible exclusivity of IP Activision Blizzard for Xbox platforms to the detriment of other platforms, he adds:

“It is difficult to apply the principles of legal competition when” products “are creative works like video games, each of which is unique in its own way and therefore are not in direct competition. It would be quite ridiculous at this point to try to make an antitrust case on. on the grounds that the acquisition will result in less consumer choice in the shooter category, for example. “