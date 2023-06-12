Home page politics

Split

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits a stand at the Evangelical Church Congress in Nuremberg, Germany, June 10, 2023. © IMAGO/Thomas Lohnes/epd

Chancellor Olaf Scholz caused a stir with a “joke” at the Evangelical Church Congress. Criticism also comes from within their own ranks.

Nuremberg – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove hundreds of thousands of people to flee – more than at any time since World War II. Also from Morocco, Turkey and Syria came numerous people, many of them across the Mediterranean. Not all survive the crossing. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) made a joke about the subject at the Evangelical Church Congress on Saturday (June 10) and was heavily criticized.

Scholz offends at the Kirchentag with a “joke” about refugees

The Federal Chancellor’s controversial statement at the Evangelical Church Congress in Nuremberg referred to the fact that Germany is a country without an external EU border, but has the most asylum seekers. Most of these people had not previously been registered in other EU countries, explained Scholz.

This was followed by the statement that is now being criticized and which the Chancellor himself classified as a joke. “I already made the joke at the European Council: Germany must have a large beach on the Mediterranean. In fact, more refugees who come to Europe via the Mediterranean arrive in Germany than in the individual countries bordering the Mediterranean.”

Criticism of the Chancellor’s statement also comes from within his own ranks

Criticism of this statement came from the opposition, from non-governmental organizations, but also from within their own ranks. “Over 1150 dead in the Mediterranean Sea in 2023 alone and what Chancellor Scholz thinks of is a bad joke,” wrote the sea rescue organization Sea-Watch on Twitter, adding: “Anyone who can laugh about it shouldn’t govern a state.” The political influencer Lilly Blaudszun (SPD) criticized in the short message service that a social democratic Chancellor should never talk about people like that.

Headwind also came from the deputy left boss Lorenz Gösta Beutin. The CDU member of the Bundestag Matthias Hauer wrote: “Especially a Chancellor should not make fun of the suffering of people.” There were also isolated other interpretations. “Scholz doesn’t joke about refugees, but about the somewhat unusual distribution of the places of arrival,” wrote a Twitter user.

Scholz defends European asylum rules against criticism

The asylum summit of EU interior ministers only came to an end on Friday. The agreement paves the way for a uniform asylum procedure at the EU’s external borders for the first time. The Greens criticized the planned reform. The rules do not do justice to the suffering at the external borders, people are increasingly having to travel with the help of smugglers, according to MEP Erik Marquardt. However, the measures against illegal migration did not go fast enough for the Union.

Chancellor Scholz had defended the agreement at the Evangelical Church Congress in Nuremberg. Countries must stop pointing fingers at others and not feeling responsible. “That’s why the agreement is that we establish a solidarity mechanism,” said Scholz on Saturday. “We continue to protect people fleeing to us from terrible wars, torture and murder. But this responsibility will be spread across more shoulders in the future. This will also relieve Germany,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), emphasizing that she wanted to preserve the heart of the European Union – open internal borders (bme/dpa).