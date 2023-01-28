An air alert has been declared in Mykolaiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions of Ukraine, as well as in parts of the DPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Kyiv. This follows from the data of the interactive map of air alerts of the Ministry of Figures of the country on Saturday, January 28th.

Alarms are also reported in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

A day earlier, as Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said, a series of explosions sounded on the territory of the city of Zaporozhye controlled by Kyiv. Rogov added that, according to his informants, there were hits on a warehouse with weapons and ammunition located on the territory of the Zaporozhye Ferroalloy Plant.

At the same time, the country’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, at a government meeting, announced the damage to five high-voltage substations this week. According to him, substations were damaged in the central, southern and southwestern regions.

There has been no information from the RF Ministry of Defense regarding strikes on military control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine.

Russian troops began to strike at these critical objects of the country from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

Since February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region.