L’Hungary stands firm against the European Union over its decision to send new military aid to Ukraine, worth 500 million euros. Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó blocked the measure at the Foreign Council, asking for the Hungarian bank Otp to be removed from the European blacklist which includes all companies considered to be supporters of the Russian war.

As The subsidiary reports, it is the main credit institution in the country and therefore a EU boycott would cause “serious image damage” Szijjártó declared, stating that “We will oppose the payment of a new half billion euros from the European Peace Facility, as long as Ukraine keeps the OTP bank on the list of international sponsors of the war.” It is not certain – adds the Subsidiario – what the evolution of this failed agreement will be, but it is very likely that the 26 states will temporarily advance Hungary’s share waiting for a decision.

This going against the grain it is opening the breach of “dissidence” in other countries too. In fact, the same veto was placed by Budapest towards a new package of sanctions against Russia. Also to follow Greece, which has asked for some of its companies to be removed from the blacklist which also includes the Hungarian bank Otp. It is largely about maritime transport companieswho continued to work on Russian territory after the outbreak of the war, thus being included in the list of “unwelcome” companies.

The European Council, for its part, is trying to mediate and has proposed to leave only the branch of the institute located in Moscow on the list, in an attempt to mediate and speed up the approval of the EPF European Peace facility fund. Money which in any case Hungary has expressly requested not to be allocated solely to Kiev, but to also include other countries. The same Orban, in an interview with Bloomberg, he stated that “Kiev cannot succeed in winning this war.” In support of this thesis the Hungarian leader also added that “NATO is not ready to send troops, and this will lead to the defeat of the Ukrainian people.”.

Immediate Kiev’s reactionwith a response from the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister who commented on Orban’s words on Facebook “The Kremlin should rejoice: the head of the Hungarian government has relieved Russia of its responsibility for its aggression against Ukraine. Last year the same politicians claimed that Ukraine would not hold out for more than 72 hours. They were wrong then and they are wrong now.”

