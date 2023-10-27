IDF ground units, accompanied by fighter jets and drones, carried out another raid in the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Army reported on October 27. Telegram channel.

As noted, the IDF attacked military targets of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Sajaya area and throughout the sector.

“During the operation, troops attacked dozens of terrorist targets, including anti-aircraft missile launch sites and operational headquarters, as well as terrorists of the Hamas terrorist organization,” the statement said.

