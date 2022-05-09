AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative has been postponed in Europe by Spike Chunsoft, who announced the new date of exit of the game: will be available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch starting July 8.

Announced last July, AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative could actually land without delay, on June 24, at least in the version Steamor at least the game page on the Valve platform still has that date.

The publisher justified the delay by talking about unspecified problems with international distribution, but as far as we know the game would not have arrived in retail format here in Italy anyway: strange.

“One rainy night in November, a woman’s body is found in an abandoned amusement park, riding a carousel horse. Kaname Date, of the Metropolitan Police Department, rushes to the crime scene,” reads the official synopsis.

“He recognizes the woman. Suddenly, he hears a noise coming from inside the carousel. He immediately enters the central column of the carousel and there he finds a girl, holding a bloody ice pick in her hands …”

“Hone your detective skills in this thrilling sci-fi thriller with multiple different endings that will keep you in suspense for over 30 hours. Enter dreams to solve puzzles and collect clues. With multiple possible results and a time limit of 6 minutes, each second is precious. “