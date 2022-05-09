After an exhaustive three-year investigation, Sheila White He selected those poems that most inspired him and began to improvise harmonies in order to make known and honor these women unjustly erased from the literary Generation that frames them.

In this way, the Spanish artist sings to Carmen Conde, the first woman to be part of the RAE in 1979, to Concha Méndez, surrealist poet and founder of the Verónica printing press that edited so many books, to Ernestina de Champourcin, nominated for the Prince of Asturias de las Letras, to Margarita Ferreras, author of “Pez en la Tierra”, the best female collection of poems from the Silver Age, to Josefina Romo Arregui, Extraordinary Prize in Philosophy and Letters, among others.

Accompanied only by a piano, Sheila White puts voice and rhythm to the verses of the poets Carmen Conde, Ernestina de Champourcin, Concha Méndez, Elisabeth Mulder, Margarita Ferreras, Josefina Romo Arregui and Dolores Catarinéu, interpreting a music capable of delving into the emotions that permeate their collections of poems and that address themes universal, personalized in the lives of each poet: love, pain, exile, beauty, sorrow, remorse.

Sheila Blanco arrives in Peru for a concert dedicated to the poets of the Generation of 27. Photo: Sheila Blanco/Press

“I have been researching the women poets of the Generation of 27 for several years. It has been quite an adventure, at times very exciting and with the occasional frustrating moment as well, because of the difficulties involved in obtaining some of his works. I have been collecting his collection of poems, reading his biographies and trying to impregnate myself as much as possible with his brave and vindictive spirit. That is why I decided to contribute my grain of sand by setting some of the poems of these poets, unjustly erased from history and textbooks, to music; they, who had the same influences as their male peers, frequented the same literary circles and even shared printing presses when publishing their works and therefore deserve to be framed in the same Generation,” he said in a statement.

“In this recital-concert, in addition to giving voice to their poems, I give a few brushstrokes about their lives and contextualize their poem, so that you know them and to try to arouse your curiosity to read them”, he added.