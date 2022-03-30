Digital as we all know it has opened the doors to countless opportunities, not only in terms of business, but also in the true sense of the word by entering the screens, headphones, of thousands of increasingly interconnected users.

“AI Makes Sense!“, Project conceived by Truebluewith the participation of some of the main companies in the world Pharma & Life Sciencehas seen to date the making of episodes in the form of podcast And video interview. In fact, everything stems from the desire to share the knowledge and points of view of the various protagonists who breathe life every day to an ever wider audience.Artificial intelligence and the Digital Transformation within their realities so that everything “makes sense”, a concept reinforced by the words of Fabio MoioliHead Consulting & Services Microsoftone of the world’s leading influencers on issues related toTO THE he is a member of Forbes Tech Council: “There are clear trajectories on how AI is evolving, but then it’s up to us to decide how and when to use it”. The episodes are accompanied by the voice of Fulvio Giuliani – Journalist, Daily Director La Ragione and LinkedIn Top Voice.

Being AI-driven doesn’t mean forgetting to be Human

In particular, the focus is on the current scenario in the area Pharma & Life Scienceas there are many aspects in which technology becomes a significant driverit being understood that “technology is a commodity, but it’s the people who make the difference” – as stated by Alessandro De LucaGroup CIO, Head of Information Technology Merck Group.

This implies an organizational change in terms of planning and of adoption of the new tools, a theme on which he spoke Danilo PaganoVice President Digital & Head of Global Customer Engagement Lundbeckdeclaring “the technology existed even before the pandemic, but there was no adoption, or the widespread use of AI and the related evidence of benefits”.

AI Makes Sense Goes Live! – from Digital to Phygital

We immediately remove all doubts: when it comes to change, we must eliminate the concept of the short term.

“Digital transformation is a long journey – making a tool known is simple, but making sure it is used every day is another story” – Valeria De Flaviis – Head of Customer Experience Novartis.

However, for things to change, there has to be a beginning.

The event “AI Makes Sense Goes Live!“Stems from the desire to shed light on the values ​​and possible applications ofAI in the pharmaceutical fieldwithin three specific areas, Sales, Marketing and Data Analysisbut in LIVE mode.

The April 27 in Milan and the May 4th in Rome, Trueblue will open a discussion table on the most relevant issues that emerged from the discussion by the speakers of “AI Makes Sense!”, with the possibility for the participants to experience in real time (and in presence) not only moments of confrontation with high level, but also the experiences and dynamics that Trueblue, thanks also to Microsoft Dynamics 365® technology, places at the center of the Italian panorama and beyond, in the AI ​​field and in contexts Pharma and Healthcare.

An event not to be missed, therefore, which focuses on innovative technological excellence, winking at the creation of experiences and relationships, because “when you create trust and reputation, the business becomes a” of which “- Andrea PecciCustomer Excellence & Innovation Director Takeda.

