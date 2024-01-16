DThe American internet company Google wants to take the world of video conferencing to a new, three-dimensional, realistic level. The developers from California have therefore brought a system to the World Economic Forum in Davos that makes it questionable whether people would ever want to put on bulky glasses in view of such possibilities in order to meet in an “augmented reality” or in the so-called metaverse. The Metaverse had a big stage at the forum last year, now it's time for “Project Starline”: That's what Google calls its technology, which is intended to bring people closer together digitally.

They are not in the same room, but the spatial impression is exactly the same. You don't have to strap special technology onto your head – on the contrary: even functionally one-eyed people who otherwise have difficulties with virtual 3D technology share the same spatial-visual experience with people who are not blind in one eye. This is really special. And the news from Davos is that, according to Google, the system is not far from being ready for the market.

All users see with their eyes a life-size 3D model of the person they are talking to, generated in real time, on a large screen. This actually creates the impression that you are sitting directly opposite this person – even if it could actually be any other point on earth where the person you are talking to is actually located. Google has been developing “Project Starline” for seven years, and an initial prototype has been in testing for several years.

Ki creates realistic three-dimensional views

In the past year, great progress has been made with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Now only a few normal cameras are required, which are attached to the sides of the screen. The AI ​​creates realistic three-dimensional views from all images, and movements in front of the screen are immediately converted. If the other person holds an apple into the camera, you can view it from almost all sides. There are no noticeable delays in calculating the image.

Many Google employees have already tested the system in recent years, and three other companies, including T-Mobile and Salesforce, have also been involved for a while. The World Economic Forum itself will not replace the system any time soon, nor will traditional video conferencing software such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams – but the experience with “Project Starline” is different: the boundaries of collaboration over long distances disappear almost entirely. You even feel like meeting the people you're talking to for a real cup of coffee. Everyone in their place, and not as virtual as it sounds.