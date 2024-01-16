A big surprise was the departure of the coach América de Cali, Lucas González, decision that was communicated this Monday night by the Valle del Cauca cast through a statement.

“América de Cali informs its fans, the media and the general public that technical director Lucas González will not continue leading the professional team,” reads the text shared by the scarlet team.

The new coach

The official message states that the members of González's coaching staff will not continue in the 'mechita' either. “We thank the professor and his coaching staffAlexis Henríquez, Tiago Pina and Carlos Tabares their professionalism and we wish them success in their future projects,” reads the statement.

Unofficial versions indicate that for a long time González's relationship with the majority of the team was not the best and that is why the decision was made.

Some claim that he fought with the president, Marcela Gómez, over the reinforcements that have arrived at the red team for the 2024 season.

But the club has moved, not only in search of finalizing the arrival of Arturo vidal, but in the matter of hiring a new counselor.

In Cali it is noted that the managers have already spoken with the Argentine Ricardo Garecawho was coach of the national team Peru It's not in a team.

Gareca was one of the scorers in the golden era of the Cali team and under the command of Gabriel Ochoa Uribe He achieved several national titles and important performances in the Copa Libertadores.

For the moment, the American leaders have not commented on what happened to González and have not released any information about the new coach.

