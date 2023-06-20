













This is just an idea of ​​how this beautiful demon and student could look like as a real person. At first glance, the illustrations impress by their realism. But when you look at them carefully something is wrong.

For example, in the first image the deformed ear of this design by Rias de high school dxd. Then another Achilles heel of Artificial Intelligence appears, and it is the hands.

Sometimes with extra fingers, and other times in impossible angles or positions. Something to also note is that in the first image Rias has red hair, as it should be. But in those that follow, this changes to a brown color.

Why the change? We don’t know, but the truth is that Rias Gremory without his long red hair doesn’t cause the same impact.

Especially since in the anime of high school dxd It looks almost like a flare. Another detail that the creator of these AI images forgot to take into account is the color of the eyes.

For some reason it turned them brown, when actually Rias’s are blue and shiny. But there is something else that is evident.

It is the shape of the head and we think that the problem in this case has to do with Stable Diffusion. Perhaps when choosing certain styles he repeats it too much.

That is why many designs inspired by manga and anime, like this one by Rias Gremory from high school dxdThey have a similar shape.

At least in relation to the suit he wears is somewhat similar to the original. It may take a while for more faithful recreations of certain characters to come out.

