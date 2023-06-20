From Sachsenring to Assen in one week

The 4th and 5th place obtained respectively by Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini in the German Grand Prix (which also contributed to a Top-5 entirely by Ducati) are the ideal calling card for the team Mooney VR46 in view of the Dutch Grand Prixscheduled for this weekend at the rink of Assen. A special and historic circuit not only for the World Championship, which stops in theUniversity of two wheels before the summer break, but also for the team founded by Valentino Rossi.

Comforting signs

Just last year, the team hit the first podium in its history in MotoGP thanks to the 2nd place of Marco Bezzecchialso in his first career Top-3 finish in the premier class. Since then, the Rimini rider’s level of competitiveness has increased steadily, to the point of becoming Francesco Bagnaia’s main rival for the conquest of the world championship leadership, at least until the recent collapse in performance of his Desmosedici. A problem that also partially occurred at the Sachsenring, where, however, the first signs of recovery were seen.

Don’t underestimate Assen

It was Bezzecchi himself who admitted it last weekend, and now he looks charged and motivated in view of the Dutch appointment: “Overall in Germany I closed in crescendo – he has declared – I immediately had the fastest lap, but I managed to adjust the pace right before the race. In Assen I hope to be competitive right away. The TT has always been a track of my favourites: woe to think it’s an easy track, it’s very fast, true, but also extremely technical. Right here last year, I experienced one of the most significant days in my career as a driver and this is one of the reasons why I can’t wait to get back on track motivated to do well. We leave nothing to chance and work hard.”

Marini’s hopes

Assen which, at least until now, has not given particular joys to Luca Marini in MotoGP, however returning from a great performance in Germany despite the persistence of some pain deriving from the fracture in his right wrist: “I’m happy to do another race right away, having so many GPs lined up is something I like – he added – we arrive in Assen, a track among my absolute favorites and where I’ve always managed to go fast. This year will be a little different: there are many riders able to have their say between the Sprint and the race and I hope to be there with them to be able to close this first part of the season in the best possible way. It will perhaps be a more group race than the Sachsenring and that will mean great amusement for all in the case.”