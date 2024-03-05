Today, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, witnessed the opening of the World Police Summit 2024 and the accompanying exhibition, with the participation of 65 countries and the presence of more than 70 security leaders and 130 exhibiting companies..

His Highness stressed that Dubai Police is shaping the future of police services globally and is proud of our broad partnerships to serve the security system globally and contribute to the security of communities..

