The constant changes in AlphaTauri

The championship ofAlphaTauri it was full of twists and turns. In clear difficulty at the beginning of the year, so much so that it found itself at the bottom of the Constructors' classification, the team managed to climb up to eighth final position. After ten races the team made the decision to terminate the relationship with Nyck de Vries, promoted at the end of 2022 to fill the departure of Pierre Gasly. Without any points won by the Dutchman, the Red Bull junior reality therefore opened the doors to the Daniel Ricciardo's return to F1but forced to one forced stop after the injury suffered in PL2 in Zandvoort. At that point, before returning to Austin, the Australian was replaced by the rookie Liam Lawsonauthor of good performances and a 9th place in Singapore.

The thoughts of Christian Klien

In the ServusTV television program, 'Sport & Talk from Hangar-7', some moments of the AlphaTauri season were analysed, starting with the performance of the drivers who had been chosen before the 2023 season: Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries. The Austrian intervened in this regard Christian Kliencurrent driver in the GT World Challenge Europe but with a past in F1 between Jaguar, Red Bull and HRT.

Congratulations to Tsunoda

Regarding Tsunoda, Klien reserved only praise for the Japanese driver, especially for the growth demonstrated from his debut in F1 to today: “He made a lot of mistakes in the first two yearsalso because he was very impulsive – commented – had to make progress, but Yuki he had a fantastic season. Now you can also hear on the radio that it has become calmer, or that the FIA ​​no longer shows everything (he added smiling). In any case he has matured and he is a good driver who can achieve positive results.”

The opinion on De Vries

The 40-year-old then explained his opinion on de Vries's failed experience, despite his good debut in the 2022 Italian GP, ​​when he reached the points with Williams: “He was already an experienced pilot, no longer very young – commented – he was Formula E world champion and had experience, but Formula 1 has a very frenetic pace. There were many circuits that he didn't know yet, but in Formula 1 you have little time to introduce yourself. Maybe things would get better with time, but we had to react”.