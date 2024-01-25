His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, headed the country’s delegation participating in the Education Technology Exhibition and Conference (BETT), which is being held from January 24 to 26 in the British capital, London, with wide participation from major institutions, companies, and public and private bodies concerned with developing the education sector worldwide. .

His Excellency, accompanied by His Excellency Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, the UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, made an introductory tour of the Ministry of Education’s platform within the exhibition, which displays the most prominent pioneering and innovative educational experiences provided by educational technology companies operating in the country and participating in the exhibition under the umbrella of the Ministry of Education.

Through its platform at the exhibition, the Ministry hosts 16 of the most successful educational technology startups based in the UAE, with the volume of funding raised by these companies reaching more than 73 million dirhams over the past few years.

The Ministry gave these emerging companies the opportunity to showcase the innovative technological solutions they provide to advance the educational process by designing pioneering educational experiences that provide students with future sciences and the knowledge they need to excel and succeed in the future labor market.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi stressed the Ministry of Education’s keenness to actively participate in major specialized events with the aim of learning about the best leading global experiences and exchanging experiences with the country’s partners in the public and private sectors.

His Excellency pointed out the importance of benefiting from rapid technological developments to create solutions that advance the educational sector and contribute to graduating generations who possess knowledge and skills and are ready to compete at the highest levels and in all fields.

He added: “In this year’s edition of the exhibition, we were keen to provide emerging educational technology companies in the country with the opportunity to benefit from this global platform to communicate with major international specialized companies, and to showcase their most prominent innovations in the field of developing advanced educational solutions.”

He stressed that these initiatives reflect the UAE’s approach to adopting innovation and encouraging creative and imaginative ideas that contribute to developing the education sector to keep pace with the rapid global changes that the world is witnessing and to produce generations that are ready and flexible to deal with the future and face its challenges.

On the sidelines of his participation in the exhibition, His Excellency held a meeting with Lord Kenneth Wilfred Baker, President and Co-Founder of the Baker-Deering Educational Foundation, to discuss the role of technology in developing the educational process, and the importance of education contributing to discovering and nurturing students’ individual talents so that they can succeed and excel in their academic and professional lives. .

It is worth noting that the Education Technology Exhibition and Conference is one of the most prominent global forums specialized in educational technology and brings together under its umbrella leaders, decision-makers, educational officials and specialists in educational affairs, as well as more than 600 technology companies specialized in providing specialized educational solutions and services.

The UAE's participation in the exhibition comes to highlight its efforts in the field of education development and to enhance its global leadership in the fields of technology and innovation.