Pages from the LAVERDAD newspaper on February 27 and 28, 1989 that include the veto of Juan Garrido, then president of Grana, to Juan Francisco Martínez, a journalist from Cadena Rato.

It was February 26, 1989 and as happened last Saturday with José Otón, a journalist for LA VERDAD, Juan Garrido, then president of Real Murcia, prevented Juan Francisco Martínez, a journalist for Cadena Rato, from entering La Condomina. Until last Saturday it had been the last veto of a president of the grana institution towards a communicator.

The low height of one of the funds of the old Real Murcia stadium allowed this journalist to rent a crane and narrate the clash between the Grana team and Valencia at a height of forty meters from a module suspended in the air of about 25 tons of weight. An image that went around Spain.

The Spanish Association of the Sports Press (AEPD) then showed its rejection of Juan Garrido’s action, through a public note in which it urged the grana president to reconsider “his position and limit himself to current legislation”, in addition to At the same time, he considered “inadmissible the veto imposed on our partner due to discrepancies in criteria.”

This association, which defended the rights of Spanish journalists, then reiterated “its full support and solidarity with the reporter, and reserves the possibility of claiming before the courts of justice any legal actions that may be necessary in defense of freedom of expression and the right to report violated,” he said in his statement condemning the facts.

The Murcian Sports Press Association, and after an emergency meeting, also came out in defense of Juan Francisco Martínez and repudiated through another statement “censorship and anti-constitutional actions of those who, erected as judge and party, adopt measures outside the legal channels to the defense of people’s rights.”

visceral leader



Juan Garrido remained in office for five years, since he won the elections for the club’s presidency in 1987. He was not successful in sports, nor at an institutional level. The 1987-88 season in the First Division was more complicated than the previous one and Real Murcia had to compete for a promotion against Rayo Vallecano to stay in the elite. In the 1988-89 season, which started with various clashes between the press and the board of directors motivated by the changes that were being made to the squad, it ended with relegation to Second Division.

After a season without achieving promotion, 1989-90, came a campaign of unfortunate memory for the grana fans. And it is that on June 9, 1991, after leading the table in Second for 35 consecutive days, a defeat on the last day against Deportivo de la Coruña relegated the team from Granada to third position, which forced the granas to play the promotion promotion against Zaragoza that the hands won.

It was the beginning of the end for Garrido, since in June 1992, and in a rarefied environment due to the poor sporting situation of the team, the protests of the players to whom amounts were owed from that and other seasons, the non-conversion of the club arrived. in sports limited company. Garrido sought agreements with businessmen and the Murcia City Council without success and Real Murcia, finally, was relegated to Second B for not meeting the requirement.

After said relegation, and although a year later it returned to Second in an ephemeral way, the grana club did not raise its head and spent six seasons in Second B and even one in group XIII of Third, the darkest sporting episode in the history of this centenary club.