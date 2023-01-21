An hour before the start of the match that this Saturday faced Real Murcia against Bilbao Athletic at the Enrique Roca stadium, an unprecedented event in the recent history of Murcian sport took place. Two security guards, alleging “direct orders from above,” withdrew LA VERDAD journalist José Antonio Otón Pedreño’s accreditation for the party and prohibited his access to the facility. Those “orders from above” came from the president of the club, Agustín Ramos, who was dissatisfied with some of the information published by the aforementioned editor in this medium.

«They have informed me that I have to withdraw your accreditation and you cannot pass. he has called me [Manuel] fresneda [director de comunicación del club] to give me that information, even though it doesn’t come from him. I’m sorry and I hope this is resolved soon,” one of the guards apologized to the LA VERDAD journalist, a José Otón backed by two decades of rigorous, professional and truthful work in this medium. A more than authoritative voice of Murcianism, he has spent many years covering the news of the Grana group and has become a benchmark for readers, fans and fellow professionals.

The editor of LA VERDAD, after listening to the explanations of the guards, complied with the unusual decision of Agustín Ramos and returned to his home, from where he followed the evolution of the meeting and fulfilled the task that had been assigned to him. Despite the fact that he could not occupy his usual place in the Enrique Roca press box, Ramos was not able to hinder the work of José Otón, who despite the obstacles was able to tell the entire audience of LA VERDAD a new victory before his audience at Real Murcia (3-1).

José Otón immediately reported what had happened on his Twitter account. «Today Real Murcia has prevented me from accessing the Enrique Roca press area to cover this afternoon’s clash. Neither this nor the constant threats I receive will prevent me from practicing my profession. We continue, “he wrote on the aforementioned social network, later recalling that for months he has been prohibited from interviewing players from the grana club. Immediately, his account was filled with responses from LA VERDAD readers, subscribers and supporters of Murcia who encouraged him and did not believe what happened. It must be remembered that the Enrique Roca stadium is a municipal facility.