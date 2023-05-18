Águilas Doradas starts as a favorite, due to campaign and performance, in the quadrangular A of Colombian soccer. However, the group ended up being very even and with factors that can unbalance.

Águilas, first in the table and with an extraordinary job from coach Lucas González, has a practical team, which is the best venue in the championship (they only gave up two draws throughout the semester), although He did not face any of his home run rivals in Rionegro.

In addition, the Antioqueños have the best striker in the championship, with 32 goals, 11 of them scored by the League’s top scorer, Marco Pérez, a man recovered for soccer in Rionegro after poor recent campaigns in Cali and Once Caldas.

Nacional comes from less to more in the League

On paper, Águilas’ most difficult rival is Atlético Nacional, a team that had a hard time getting into gear from the start and in which DT Paulo Autuori had to rotate his roster a lot, first, for the Libertadores, and second, looking for his team base.

Five victories in a row ensured the classification and then the Brazilian returned to regulate resting the starters. Nacional is not a great venue, but it is the best visitor of the year. It comes from less to more and it is dangerous, although they have the disadvantage that they are still in an international tournament while their group rivals are not, so they will have more time to rest and prepare.

Alianza Petrolera, also strong at home, has already beaten all its group rivals in Barrancabermeja. He doesn’t have a great defense and it’s hard for him to get the goal at zero: he hasn’t done it for seven games.

As a visitor, he does not perform well: he is the worst of the eight classified in that table: he only won one game outside his stadium, against Once Caldas, the day the white fans invaded the Palogrande field and attacked their own players.

Pasto is a team of ups and downs that is only now finding the line of play again. This year they have not been so strong at home, being the worst venue of the four in this group, but it is not like they have lost many points.

grass vs. Nacional, on Sunday, and Alianza Petrolera vs. Águilas, on Monday, will open this home run. The obligation is National. But by numbers, those from Rionegro could be favourites.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

