This Wednesday the Real Madrid team was eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Manchester City, who did not save anything and threw all the meat on the grill to achieve a bulky score of 4-0, leaving the aggregate 5-1, in a of the scandalous goals for whites.
Although it is not the only defeat that Real Madrid has suffered in its participation in international tournaments.
On this occasion, in 90min we present you with the worst international defeats that the Merengue team has suffered in recent years.
One of the worst goals that Real Madrid received occurred in the group stage of the 2004 Champions League.
On that occasion they faced Bayer Leverkusenwho prevailed 3-0 with goals from Jacek, Franca and Dimitar Berbatov.
Just a year later, in the 2005 Champions League, Real Madrid once again was exhibited on the pitch, now at the hands of the Lyon Olympics.
The French team played more than 90 minutes of the match, and with goals from Carew, Pernambucano and Wiltord they sealed the game.
One of the most scandalous goals for the Spanish team occurred in the round of 16 of the 2009 Champions League.
On that occasion they faced Liverpool, who had won 2-0 in the first leg. For the return commitment, they did not tempt their hearts and thrashed 4-0 with goals from Fernando Torres, Steven Gerrard (2) and Andrea Dossena.
One of the worst defeats that Real Madrid has suffered in all of its history was that of 2013 against Borussia Dortmund.
The soccer player Robert Lewandowski began to monopolize the reflectors and in this match his name sounded loudly throughout the world. And it is that he scored four goals against the whites in the first leg of the semifinals.
Until before the rout that City gave him, the last one had been that of the modest Russian team of CSKA Moscow.
In the group stage of the 2018 Champions League, the Moscow team achieved the unimaginable, and that is that they entered the Bernabéu to win 3-0, with goals from Chálov, Schénnikov and Sigurosson.
The two worst wins in the entire history of Real Madrid were in 1988 and 1981, against Milan and Kaiserslautern, losing by a score of 5-0, respectively.
|
Competition
|
Equipment
|
Marker
|
Season
|
Champions League
|
Bayern Munich
|
4-1
|
1999-00 (2nd phase)
|
UEFA Cup
|
psg
|
4-1
|
1992 (quarterfinals)
|
European Cup
|
Milan
|
5-0
|
1988 (semi-final)
|
European Cup
|
Bayern Munich
|
4-1
|
1986 (semi-final)
|
UEFA Cup
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
5-1
|
1985 (round of 16)
|
UEFA Cup
|
anderlecht
|
3-0
|
1984 (round of 16)
|
UEFA Cup
|
kaiserslautern
|
5-0
|
1981 (quarterfinals)
|
European Cup
|
hamburg
|
5-1
|
1979 (semi-final)
|
European Cup
|
Derby Country
|
4-1
|
1975 (8th final)
|
European Cup
|
Benfica
|
5-1
|
1964 (quarterfinals)
|
European Cup
|
partizan
|
3-0
|
1955 (round of 16)
