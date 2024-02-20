You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Golden Eagles vs. Bragantine
Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO
Golden Eagles vs. Bragantine
The Colombian team faced Bragantino from Brazil in its debut.
Águilas Doradas debuted in the Copa Libertadores with a goalless draw against Bragantino, at the Atanasio Girardot.
The Colombian team, led by Hernán Darío Gómez, could not find the formula for the goal against the Brazilian team. Next Tuesday will be the return game.
