Last December Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero announced his retirement from football. The heart problems suffered in the match against Deportivo Alavés led to a farewell that was as unexpected as it was painful. Having overcome the bitterness, the Argentine striker talks about the experience on Twitch, retracing what happened after the illness accused in his last match as a professional footballer.

SUSPECTED – That’s why, according to the former Twitch streamer himself, he approached the first few days after hospitalization with some calm: “When it happened I thought it was nothing really serious, but when they held me and started the analysis I realized that something was wrong. And I convinced myself when I was alone in a room with a bunch of monitors around. After the first 48 hours I started to lose my temper. “

OPERATION – After the results of the exams and the obligation to rest, already in the month of November rumors of an inevitable farewell to football were running around. Journalist Gerard Romero had reported that the Argentine striker should have abandoned the competitive activity. Unfortunately he was right. Aguero, however, does not want to dramatize what happened and also finds the strength to start laughing about it. Tearing more than a smile from his followers by recounting the days following the operation. “Now I have a chip here in my chest that was implanted to monitor my arrhythmias. At night it throws colored lights. I have turned into an iron man. If he accelerates too much, I have to go to the doctor. I remember when he told me he would have me. He had to operate. He explained that he was going to chip me, then he prepared a needle and stung me. After a while I saw some kind of blade, a small knife. He asked me if I felt bad and then he changed it. Like when you’re eating a roast and prefer to use a serrated knife. “