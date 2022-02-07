Bad news for fans of Fortnite who hoped to be able to play the title of Epic Games also on Valve’s new console, Steam Deck. In fact, according to what was declared by Tim Sweeney on Twitter during a question and answer with some fans on the well-known social network, it seems that Fortnite cannot support the various anti-cheating technologies on the platform, which are practically essential to take advantage of the Epic title.

Certainly a real shame, not only for Epic that at least on this console has to give up its “small” gold mine, but also and above all for the players themselves, given that the potential of the console, given its intrinsic identity, would be been perfect for Fortnite.

Sweeney said that the team is currently maximizing their efforts to maximize the compatibility of the Easy Anti Cheat with Steam Deck and Linux.

In short, if the launch of the console is near, and in the extensive park of titles compatible with Steam Deck there is not Fortnite, however, it is not certain that it will be like this forever. The problems that currently see this release blocked are “only” of compatibility with the anti cheat, so it is not excluded that in the near future these technical problems will be solved, with the consequent landing of the game also on the Valve console.

We don’t have confidence that we’d be able to combat cheating at scale under a wide array of kernel configurations including custom ones. – Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) February 7, 2022

Fortunately, the console itself doesn’t seem to have any kind of problem, as it manages to run huge, high-value titles like the newcomer to Steam. God of War by Santa Monica Studio, the former PlayStation 4 exclusive that has wowed thousands of players with its off-the-scale quality.

We recall at the end of the article that Steam Deck in the last few days has finally seen its definitive release date declared, a date that is very close. The console will hit the market on February 25th, with previous bookings still valid, so keep an eye on your email.