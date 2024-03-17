The seat on the international court was previously occupied by the former STF minister and current Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appointed the former minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Rosa Weber for the Brazilian seat in the TPR (Permanent Court of Review) of Mercosur, found the Power360.

The vacancy was previously occupied by the former minister of the STF and current minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski. The Brazilian government's appointment must be approved by the Common Market Group of the South American economic bloc.

Lewandowski left his role at the international court in January, when he assumed the position of minister of state. The position was now occupied on an interim basis by the Substitute Referee, Gisele Ribolom.

To the Power360Ribolom said that she is very pleased with Weber's appointment and that the former STF minister will contribute a lot to the South American court.

“The appointment of Minister Rosa Weber dignifies the TPR and demonstrates the weight that Brazil attributes to South American integration. It is an excellent choice by the Brazilian government”said Ribolom.