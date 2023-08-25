President of Banco dos Brics says that institution has the potential to lead the financing of projects on the African continent

The president of the NDB (New Development Bank), the Bank of the Brics, Dilma Rousseff (PT), said on Thursday (24.Aug.2023) that Africa’s development is “strategically important” to the so-called Global South. “Brics expansion is a force in the Global South that can never be ignored”, he said during a speech at the 15th BRICS Summit. The event was held in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to Rousseff, the Brics Bank has “the potential to be a leader in financing projects that face the most pressing challenges” of African countries. Here’s the full of speech (43 KB).

