‘The richest water in Peru’. The orchestra marine water announced a mega-concert that will take place next Saturday, September 30. The group will invite great international artists; however, he still tries to keep the name of these singers a secret. Thus, the fans of the group look forward to celebrating the 47th anniversary of the interpreters of “The phone”. Find out in this note the details of how to buy in pre-sale tickets which will be available today, Thursday July 6th.
YOU CAN SEE: Agua Marina in San Marcos: date, when the PRE-SALE starts and where to buy tickets for your concert
Agua Marina in San Marcos: when and at what time does the pre-sale of tickets start?
The pre-sale of tickets for the Agua Marina concert will be available from Thursday, July 6 at 10:00 a.m. m. Prices, areas and capacity will be available that same day.
Where to buy tickets for the Agua Marina concert?
The tickets to enter the concert of the cumbia group will be developed through the new ticket platform Ticketmaster. Each ticket will be sold virtually through the official page of the platform.
YOU CAN SEE: Agua Marina announces CONCERT at San Marcos Stadium for its 47 years
How to buy tickets on Ticketmaster?
To buy tickets through the Ticketmaster platform, you must create an account on the portal and follow the following steps:
- Choose the event of your preference
- Select the purchase mode to see the available tickets
- Select the location and number of tickets
- Choose how you want to receive the tickets: Smart ticket or digital ticket
- Confirm your purchase operation and choose the means of payment
- Fill in your credit or debit card information
- Enter your card details
- Then the details of your purchase will appear
- You will receive an email with the purchase confirmation.
When does Agua Marina show up in San Marcos?
Agua Marina announced a single date for the next Saturday September 30. The venue for the concert will be the San Marcos Stadium, where Grupo 5 also performed for its 50th anniversary.
#Agua #Marina #San #Marcos #PRESALE #TODAY #prices #buy #tickets #show
Leave a Reply