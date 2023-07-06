‘The richest water in Peru’. The orchestra marine water announced a mega-concert that will take place next Saturday, September 30. The group will invite great international artists; however, he still tries to keep the name of these singers a secret. Thus, the fans of the group look forward to celebrating the 47th anniversary of the interpreters of “The phone”. Find out in this note the details of how to buy in pre-sale tickets which will be available today, Thursday July 6th.

Agua Marina in San Marcos: when and at what time does the pre-sale of tickets start?

The pre-sale of tickets for the Agua Marina concert will be available from Thursday, July 6 at 10:00 a.m. m. Prices, areas and capacity will be available that same day.

Where to buy tickets for the Agua Marina concert?

The tickets to enter the concert of the cumbia group will be developed through the new ticket platform Ticketmaster. Each ticket will be sold virtually through the official page of the platform.

How to buy tickets on Ticketmaster?

To buy tickets through the Ticketmaster platform, you must create an account on the portal and follow the following steps:

Choose the event of your preference

Select the purchase mode to see the available tickets

Select the location and number of tickets

Choose how you want to receive the tickets: Smart ticket or digital ticket

Confirm your purchase operation and choose the means of payment

Fill in your credit or debit card information

Enter your card details

Then the details of your purchase will appear

You will receive an email with the purchase confirmation.

When does Agua Marina show up in San Marcos?

Agua Marina announced a single date for the next Saturday September 30. The venue for the concert will be the San Marcos Stadium, where Grupo 5 also performed for its 50th anniversary.

